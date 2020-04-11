Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most powerful personalities of Bollywood. He has been a godfather for many in the industry but one thing that everyone is aware of is Salman never forgives.

Yet, there had been a rare instance when the Bhai of Bollywood asked for forgiveness from his peer. Yes, Salman had apparently apologised to Suniel Shetty once for his then-girlfriend Somy Ali.

The reason behind Salman asking for forgiveness:

Back in 1992, when Suniel Shetty's acting skills got noticed after his debut movie Balwaan, he was offered a movie opposite Somy Ali but the latter refused to work with Suniel claiming that he was a 'newcomer'. Surprisingly, until then Somy hadn't stepped into Bollywood and her only claim to fame was that she was Salman Khan's girlfriend.

Nevertheless, it didn't affect Suniel and he went on to become a successful actor with back-to-back hits. However, the same wasn't the case with Somy who was still looking for a good script to make a mark in the industry. Even Salman's effort in boosting his girlfriend's career wasn't working.

Finally in 1994, when Somy got her big break with the movie Anth, the producer wanted Suniel as the lead actor. But Suniel, who was a superstar by then, out-rightly rejected the movie upon realising that Somy was the lead actress. This forced the producer to look for a replacement of Somy as he could afford to lose a superstar.

Fortunately for the lady, her boyfriend Salman came to her rescue and apparently apologised to Suniel for her behaviour. It was then that the Mohra star agreed to work with Somy. The film eventually turned out to be a hit among the masses.