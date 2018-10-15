In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has revealed her own moments, which she had talked about first in 2015.

The former actress shared a post on Instagram saying that she was sexually abused at the age of five years and was raped at 14. Somy Ali did not go into the details of the two incidents and wrote it in solidarity with the people who are coming out with their #MeToo stories.

In her post on Instagram on October 15, Somy Ali said, "As a survivor of sexual abuse at the age of 5 and rape at 14, I would like to salute all those that have spoken up and plan on doing so. I know it is very difficult to do it because I have been there and it took me many years to be able to talk about it. It takes an immense amount of courage to share this with the world. It's even harder when you tell those that are close to you and they are supposed to protect you, yet they do nothing. I have been there too and it hurts like hell. But I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you."

Somy Ali had in March 2015 revealed in an interview to Mid-Day that she was sexually abused at five and that she grew up in an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan.

"I was sexually assaulted by a house-help when I was just five. When I am invited for a talk at high schools and universities in the US, I share this with the students. I believe sharing my personal experiences would encourage others to speak out and not be ashamed about being a victim," she had told Mid-Day in 2015

"I grew up amid an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom's friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse," she had said.

Salman Khan, however, refused to comment on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual harassment incident, a case that has led to the #MeToo wave in India.