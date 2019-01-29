Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently took some time off from her busy schedule of Saaho to meet a 13-year-old girl named Sumayya, who has been diagnosed with third stage of tuberculosis. She donned a burqa during her visit.

Sumayya is said to be a huge fan of Shraddha Kapoor. Ketto, which is India's No.1 crowd-funding platform for medical causes‎, is reportedly helping her with funds for her treatment. This NGO was instrumental in conveying the girl's wish to meet her the favourite actress through its Twitter account.

Ketto tweeted a link to the report of her ailing fan and wrote, "13 y/o Sumayya is diagnosed with 3rd-stage Tuberculosis leading to her #liver failing completely and she needs an urgent liver transplant. As she fights between life and death, her only wish is to meet her favourite actress @ShraddhaKapoor."

According to the report, Summaya was diagnosed with tuberculosis 3rd stage and she has been undergoing treatment in KEM Hospital, Mumbai, for the last four months. Due to tuberculosis, her liver has worsened and the doctors say that it is necessary to conduct the operation worth Rs 30 lakh to save her life.

Shaikh Saleem Mohd Hussain, the father of Summaya, is a taxi driver in Mumbai and has no money for her treatment. He does not have enough money to afford her operation. "Any Amount Big or Small is Extremely Important for Sumayya. So pls donate and help us save her life," reads a statement on Ketto's report.

The Saaho actress was quick to respond to Ketto and evinced her interest to meet Summaya. She tweeted, "I want to meet her please. Let me know how I can ❤️" Within no time she got herPR team into action to find out her details. Spice PR tweeted, "Can we please get her parents' contact? Will get the meeting arranged with her. We work with Shraddha Kapoor."

Having procured her details, Shraddha Kapoor met Summaya in the hospital. She donned a burqa to avoid chaos and trouble to other patients at the hospital during the peak visiting hours. Later, she prayed for her speedy recovery. Meanwhile, she also praised the good work of Ketto.

Posting a picture with Summaya, Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, "I'm so so happy that I was able to go & meet Summaya today. She's such a precious little angel. Praying for her recovery. @ketto please let me know how I can help with her treatment & all the best with all the work you guys are doing ❤."