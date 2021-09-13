When former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani gets drunk and gives a speech at a 9/11 dinner, even Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew or Gen. Mark Milley can stand spared.

A video of his rambling speech at a Manhattan restaurant in New York on Sunday sent social media on a buzz immediately revealing to the world his inner thoughts. Taking aim at Queen Elizabeth II, he said he was offered a knighthood but declined it.

"I turned down a knighthood because if you took a knighthood, you had to lose your citizenship," Giuliani said, though the truth is that he was offered the honour in 2001 but was not required to give up his American citizenship.

Next he targeted Prince Andrew, Queen's younger son, who is being probed in a case from Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. "I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now. I never went out with him. Ever!" Giuliani continued. "Never had a drink with him, never was with a woman or young girl with him. Ever, ever, ever."

Mark Mulley's remark on Bagram Air Base

In another clip, Giuliani slammed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Gen. Mark Milley.

"How's that guy a general?," Giuliani said about Gen. Milley, criticising him for describing the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan as "not strategically important."

"I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat and say, 'it's 400 miles from China, asshole! China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you're giving it up? Idiot! What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you? Christ!'"

He did not spare the US President Joe Biden over the current Afghan policy. "What Biden did in the last two weeks is freaking insane," Giuliani said. "20 years ago, I did my job for the country. I'm very proud of it," he said referring to 9/11 attacks on New York when he was at the helm of affairs.

The event took place at a Cipriani restaurant and Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova were among the audience, who were part of a legal team led by Giuliani that tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law last year

In June , a US court suspended Giuliani's license to practice law citing his "false and misleading statements" over former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election. Giuliani, 77, was admitted to practice as an attorney and counselor at law in the State of New York in 1969.

He had led the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.