As Roadies Real Heroes enters its fourth week, drama and fights have intensified among the contestants. However, viewers will be treated with a dramatic scene in the upcoming episode when two contestants - Tara and Tarun - refuse to join gang leader Neha Dhupia's team and expressed their wish to be in Prince Narula's team.

According to a Telly Chakkar report, it all started when Rannvijay Singha announced Neha as the winner of a task, which gave her a special power to choose three contestants – two for her gang and one for another gang leader.

But Neha was in a state of shock when Tara and Tarun – chosen by the actress to join her team – showed disinterest to be in her gang as they wanted to be with their favourite gang leader Prince. The two Roadies Real Heroes contestants were so adamant on not joining Neha's team that it led to a heated argument not just among the contestants but also among the gang leaders.

It remains to be seen what unfolds next and how Neha deals with Tara and Tarun, the revolt has just begun.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that each of the leaders of Roadies Real Heroes charge a massive fee to guide the contestants.

The names - Roadies and Ranvijay - go hand in hand. Rannvijay was the first winner of the show back in 2003 and since then, no season has been complete without him. He can rightfully be called the ringmaster of the show and reportedly charges a whopping amount of Rs 11-12 lakh per episode.

DJ-turned-gang leader Nikhil has been part of the show for several seasons as well and reportedly charges about Rs 9 lakh per episode, while Prince, who was the winner of Roadies X2 besides winning Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9, apparently takes home about Rs 7 lakh per episode. Neha, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh also charges massive amount.