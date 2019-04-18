While many reality shows run on Indian television, only a few have been able to impress the audiences for years. One of the oldest and popular reality shows is – MTV Roadies. From the audition rounds, the abusive fights, the stunts or the gang leaders, there are several reasons for fans to remain hooked to the show.

The youth-centric stunt-based show is currently in its 16th season and is titled Roadies Real Heroes. For the new season, the makers have roped in a new member in the jury, Hockey player Sandeep Singh along with the other gang members - Ranvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Raftaar.

While the contestants have to shed their blood, sweat and tears to win the title, the role of the gang members hold great importance as well. But, ever wondered how much the gang leaders charge to be on the show and guide the contestants?

Well, according to a Catch News report, each of the leaders charge a massive fee and some are jaw dropping. Take a look:

Rannvijay Singha: The names - Roadies and Ranvijay - go hand in hand. Rannvijay was the first winner of the show back in 2003 and since then no season has been complete without him. He can rightfully be called the ringmaster of the show and reportedly charges a whopping amount of Rs 11-12 lakh per episode.

Nikhil Chinapa: DJ-turned-gang leader Nikhil has been part of the show for several seasons as well and reportedly charges about Rs 9 lakh per episode.

Prince Narula: Prince was the winner of Roadies X2 besides winning Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. He has been one of the gang leaders of MTV Roadies since past few seasons and apparently takes home about Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Neha Dhupia: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia takes homes a massive sum of Rs 7 lakh (approximately) per episode.

Raftaar: The popular rapper is reportedly paid Rs. 4.5 lakh per episode.

Sandeep: The new gang leader in the list gets Rs 4 lakh per episode approximately.