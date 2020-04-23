More than films and promotions, it's the real life incidents of Bollywood actors that makes the maximum noise in the industry. From their secret affairs to off-screen fights with co-stars to MMS and sex tapes, Bollywood has always been under the scanner for its controversial but sad reality. And one such unfortunate incident had taken place when lovebirds Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel were caught in comprising position in their leaked explicit video.

Ashmit Patel, who was struggling to make it big in the industry, had come out as a star when he was locked inside the Bigg Boss house season 4. He was mostly in the news for his closeness with Pakistani actress and controversial diva Veena Malik.

Riya, on the other hand, was also trying to cement her position in the industry. And she was anyway a bigger star than Ashmit during that time. It was reported that Riya and Ashmit had started dating each other in 2005 and their relationship went on for a few years.

However, things turned ugly when Riya and Ashmit's private video wherein they were seen in intimate positions got leaked online. The two was allegedly shot in a hotel room.

When the media started questioning Riya and Ashmit about the authenticity of the leaked video, both denied their presence in the video even when their faces were clearly visible in the controversial video.

It was also being said that Ashmit had apparently leaked the video online as a publicity stunt to promote their film Silsiley wherein the two showcased their sizzling chemistry. However, both the actors along with the makers and filmmaker had denied leaking the video for promotional reasons.

No matter fake or real, but the leaked video had caused a massive dent in their acting career which nosedived and sank into the sea like the Titanic.