Although Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, made a terrific business at the box office and garnered love from all corners, the intimate scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had created much hoopla even before the movie had hit the theatres.

Besides speculations of the Bachchan family having raised objection against their 'Bahu' Aishwarya filming passionate scenes, rumour had it that Ranbir's tactless comment about sharing intimate scenes with the former Miss World in a radio interview had further left the Bachchan family upset.

In fact, his interview was tagged as "embarrassing" by one of the close friends of the family.

"There are four very professional actors in the Bachchan family, and they know what professionalism is all about. There's absolutely no objection to whatever the scenes contained in the film. But why is Ranbir making these embarrassing comments about hitting 'mauke pe chauka?'" the source had asked the Asian Age.

Ranbir's tactless comment

In the radio interview, the Tamasha actor had said he was really nervous and shy while shooting a steamy scene with the beauty queen but then, Aishwarya broke the ice and had said they were actors and need to perform as expected. "Sharam aati thi, mere haath shiver hote the. Kabhi kabhi main unke gaal ko touch karne mein jijhakta tha. (I would feel shy and my hands would shiver. I would hesitate to touch her cheeks) Phir unhone bola (then she told) 'Listen what's wrong with you? We're acting, do it properly.' Phir maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhi mauke pe chauka maar diya. (I thought I'll never get this chance again, so I grabbed it)," he had said.

Besides the Bachchan family, Ranbir's candid comment had raised many eyebrows as some had opined that the statement was disrespecting.

Ranbir's clarification

Later, the Brahmastra actor clarified his stand stating that the comment was blown out of context and that he respected Aishwarya. "Aishwarya is such a superb actor and also a family friend. She's one of India's most talented and respected women. I will be forever grateful to her for her contribution to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I could not have disrespected her like that," PTI had quoted the ADHM actor as saying.