There were reports earlier that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the latest celebrities to have joined the ensembled cast of the much-awaited movie Brahmastra. Besides the leads Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy play important roles in the movie.

However, it has now been revealed that DeepVeer were offered the role of Ranbir Kapoor's parents by director Ayan Mukherji. Shocking isn't it? However, things didn't materialize and the duo backed off.

"Brahmastra is written in a way where many characters who will hardly have a role to essay in the first part, come into play in a major way in the next two parts of the trilogy. Ayan needed two actors from the younger generation - in their mid-30s - to step into play Ranbir aka Shiva's parents. He had then approached Ranveer and Deepika for the same," a source close to the development, informed Pinkvilla.

Had the power couple of Bollywood joined the cast, it would be the first time that two most talked about couples of Bollywood - Ranbir and Alia, Deepika and Ranveer - shared screen together in a film.

Ranbir has previously worked with his ex-lover Deepika in films like Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Alia, on the other hand, has shared screen with Ranveer in Gully Boy which has earned several accolades till date.

Ranveer and Deepika will also be seen together in Kabir Khan's directorial '83, a biopic on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the biopic, Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

Brahmastra plot:

While nothing much has been revealed regarding the plot of the fantasy-thriller trilogy, rumours are rife that Ranbir would be seen playing the role of a DJ in the film. Further, he would be unaware of his superpowers until one day he would accidentally find out about it.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is the first film of the trilogy. The movie is slated to release in December 2020.