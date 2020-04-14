Mega power star Ram Charan was embroiled in a controversy for getting two software professionals beaten up by his security men in Hyderabad in 2013. He faced a lot of criticism as the techies had suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

Ram Charan is considered as one of the most dignified actors of Telugu film industry. He is a down-to-earth, matured and generous person. He always stays away from the controversies. But at the beginning of his career, he used to be very aggressive and had made it to the headlines for wrong reasons like physical and verbal fights. He had landed in a problem for his fight with techies.

Back in May 2013, along with his wife Upasana, he was driving out for lunch in Banjara Hills. He had to slow down near the signal on Road No. 1. Two software professionals named Phanish and Kalyan had got into an argument over giving side to his vehicle. The angry actor had to ask his bodyguards to deal with them when the two started clicking his pictures.

Ram Charan spoke to the media about the incident and said, "It started getting uncomfortable. I gestured to them to move as it was getting irritable. Instead, they chose to be rude which upset me. Their rude response to me and my wife prompted me to ask my security to deal with them. They were in an excited state, barefoot, and looked slightly haggard."

It was reported that the sone of megastar Chiranjeevi had behaved in a high-handed manner because of his celebrity status. But the mega power star had denied these claims. He had said, "If I were to behave that way, maybe I would have myself got into the ruckus rather than asking my security to deal with it."

But some media houses reported that it was the actor, who assaulted the techies. Talking about it Ram Charan had said, "It is wrong to say that I beat them (Phanish and Kalyan). It was a minor scuffle between those two persons and my security men. I stand by my people (bodyguards), who also received injuries in the scuffle."

After the alleged incident, the techies had gone to Banjara Hills Police Station but did not lodge any complaint. The actor said, "They misbehaved with me and went to police station to lodge a complaint but did not. Even I could have lodged a complaint but I did not want to press charges against them keeping in view their careers."

Ram Charan had blamed a section of media for projecting him wrongly by morphing the image. He requested the media not to carry this episode further.