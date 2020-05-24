The controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has a reputation of being the most outspoken personality in Bollywood industry. She has time and again proven that nothing could stop her from making nasty jibes or digs on different celebrities.

Not the one to mince words, she is one of the most unapologetically rebellious actors of our time and we truly love her for that.

The sassy actress made headlines not so long ago after she took a massive jibe on Priyanka Chopra by calling her to laughter 'Fake'.

Kangana Ranaut gives fake laughter award to Priyanka Chopra

It happened when Kangana Ranaut appeared on Neha Dhupia's popular chat show 'No Filter Neha'. When Neha asked the 33-year-old beauty to give the award to one person, who has the fakest laugh, to everyone's surprise, she named Priyanka Chopra.

Yes! She sarcastically said, " Pee Cee it's you". Ouch!!! Well, that was quite a statement from Kangana!

Moreover, we are assuming that PeeCee must have surely had a good laugh on Miss Ranaut's light comment.

As we all know that both Priyanka Chopra and Kangna once shared the silver-screen together with the movie 'Krrish 3'. The same movie was one of the most controversial fights was budding among Kangna and Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana lambasted Hrithik Roshan as well

Of course, while talking to Kangana, it's impossible that Hrithik's mention does not happen and since the rebellious actress is in no mood to let bygones be bygones, she, in fact, took a dig on jr Roshan too.

When Neha Dhupia asked Kangana to present someone with the best 'Thank God they have famous parents or they'd be nowhere' award, the actress replied, "Dude, that's mean."

And the actress finally took Hrithik's name. She said, "Hrithik Roshan, you know it's true."

Shocking, right? But of course what else do we expect from this fiery actress who loves to drop such bombs on everyone?

Cut to present, Miss Ranaut was rolling the headlines for the police compliant filled against her for supporting her sister Rangoli Chandel via IG video, whose Twitter account got suspended for allegedly giving a hate speech.