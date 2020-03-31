It was the first time when two of the lady superstars of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone shared the couch on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The two ladies were fresh off from the success of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela, where Priyanka Chopra had a cameo appearance in the dance song 'Ram Chahe Leela'. A new love story began for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

A few years later, their next project too happened to be with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Bajirao Mastani, where Priyanka Chopra was seen in a supporting cast. The year later, the two women made their debut in the Hollywood industry. It was Baywatch for Priyanka Chopra and XXX: Return of Xander Cage for Deepika Padukone. But even before Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra had made her mark in Hollywood television show, with her lead role in Quantico, which made her the 10th highest-paid television actress in 2016.

When the two ladies shared the couch on Koffee With Karan, there came a question when Karan asked them about Shahid Kapoor's debut film. Deepika and Priyanka were unable to remember the name. While trying to gather clues, Priyanka said,' That dancing movie,.'

Karan who was the host of the show, shouted and asked, 'What kind of a girlfriend where you?'

Priyanka instantly retorted,' Who said I was?'

Deepika Padukone who was also a part of the conversation only laughed her heart out at the instance.

When Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra collaborated for projects such as Teri Meri Kahaani, Kaminey, there were rumours about the two actors taking a chance in love as well. However, things did not work out, and the two went separate ways.

In 2015, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput. The two are parents of Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. In 2018, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas.