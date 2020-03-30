Rivalries in Bollywood among the celebs are not a new phenomenon. In the race of becoming more successful, get jealous of each other, which ultimately leads to dirty fights. Sooner rather than later these fights become personal, and one actor who is infamous for having fought with various stars is Salman Khan.

Salman is in the limelight usually for his controversies, whether it be going in jail for killing innocent animals, being accused of having an abusive relationship with actresses or fighting with a director on the sets of a film, Salman Khan has allegedly done everything that has ruined his 'good image'. He has been controversy's favourite child since the beginning of his film career.

So let's look into who the top 5 celebs with whom Salman Khan will never work in his life ever again.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif might be cordial with each other now, but Katrina's exes do not share a cordial relationship with each other as they prefer to keep a distance from each other.

Salman reportedly has had problems with Ranbir ever since he allegedly started dating his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Reports even say that not just because of Katrina but even some past experiences between Salman and Ranbir has affected their relationship. As per sources, back in the time, when Ranbir Kapoor was yet to make his acting debut, he supposedly met Salman at a renowned pub in Mumbai, during a party.

They soon got into a war of words, which took an ugly turn and 'Bhaijaan' lost his cool and slapped Ranbir. This incident created a rift between the two actors.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

When the two hot-headed people meet, expect fireworks between the two of them. The same was with Salman Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Although, The two films they did together that are,' Khamoshi' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' were the classic films. But since then the duo was never seen working together as according to sources Salman was angry at Bhansali for giving 'Devdas' to Shah Rukh instead of him.

Moreover, did you know Salman was offered 'Bajirao Mastani' but for some reasons, the film never went down to floors, and the rest, as they say, is history. Now, Bhansali and Salman are not on talking terms.

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood's Bhaijaan is known to play a mentor to many star kids, and Arjun was one of them. Arjun had got a lot of support from the latter and Arjun didn't mind to sing out loud that he is 'Salman ka fan'.

But things changed quite suddenly when Arjun started dating Salman's ex- bhabhi Malaika Arora. It is no secret that Arjun Kapoor is currently romancing Mala, who was once married to Arbaaz Khan. And it seems this piece of news hasn't gone down too well with Salman.

A source was quoted as telling the daily, "Arjun first dated Salman's youngest sister Arpita. He broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora who was married to Salman's brother Arbaaz. That was when Salman began to get annoyed with Arjun. But the latter convinced Bhai that he would never do anything to hurt the Khan family."

"But after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz, her public appearances with Arjun and whispers all around of their impending marriage, Salman is livid," added the source.

Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were good friends as the duo shared the screen many times. The couple was set to reunite after 12 years for the Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' which was announced by Salman on Twitter. But soon Priyanka, to everyone's shock walked out of the movie.

As per sources, the reason behind her walkout was her wedding with Nick Jonas. However, Salman even offered her to adjust the dates, but the latter was not sure about how much time the preparation will take and so Priyanka opted to quit from the movie.

Since Salman was very disappointed with her decision, in one of the interviews, Salman thanked Priyanka for quitting the project as Katrina got to play such a nice character. This created a big rift among the two stars.

Arijit Singh

Lastly, Salman's spat with Arijit Singh created a big controversy back in 2014. According to sources the incident took place in one of the awards, wherein the famous singer was alleged to disrespect Salman. And everyone knows, Bhaijaan takes his enemies, very very seriously.

Soon, the 54-year-old actor boycotted Arijit from all his films, and the singer was so troubled that he issued a written apology to Salman later. Things haven't been fine between the of them since, but at least they are better than the past.