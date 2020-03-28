Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's love-and-hate equation has always made some worthy headlines. Once best-of-friends, the two got into professional rivalry and turned into biggest competitors, leaving their friendship way, way behind. And then, started the several episodes of constant digs and punches at each-other.

When Priyanka Chopra was making news for dominating the West with her dynamic personality and powerful screen presence, Kareena was churning out flops-after-flops. On being asked about people who go abroad to work, DNA had reported Kareena saying, "Working abroad doesn't mean anything. If one works abroad and comes back and gets a salary hike is something I don't know. It doesn't matter whether you work in Hollywood or Bollywood, your brand value is based on what and how much you deliver. And this is based on your personality. Brand is all about personality." Prior to that, Kareena had also taken a dig at Priyanka's accent and had said on Koffee with Karan, "Where does she get that accent from?"

Kareena's dig at Aishwarya Rai

Priyanka is not the only actress, Kareena didn't get along with. She also had issues with Aishwarya Rai, who was doing Heroine, before Kareena came onboard replacing her. In 2012, Kareena Kapoor called Aishwarya an actress from "another generation." During the press conference of 'Heroine', a reporter had asked Kareena how different the film might have been if Aishwarya had resumed the lead role. Kareena had said, "Ash is a wonderful actress and an icon of our country. It is very unfair to compare us, we're from two different generations."

Kareena's dig at Vidya Balan

Not just this, even Vidya Balan had to face a mean comment from Kareena Kapoor. Taking an indirect dig at Vidya's weight gain and having no problems with it, Kareena had said, "Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn't want to be thin is talking nonsense. It's every girl's dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don't want to look plump or fat!"

Well, that was a low-blow. Wasn't it?