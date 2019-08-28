Prabhas, who is gearing up for the release of his mega-budget movie Saaho, has opened up about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi post the success of Baahubali: The Beginning. The actor has revealed that he felt happy to get compliments from the Prime Minister.

During an interview with a Telugu YouTube channel, Prabhas said, "We told him that the film is technically shot 90 per cent in India and the team has worked hard for 10 years on the project. He (Modi) felt happy... the entire conversation was about cinema."

When the interviewer tried to dig out more about their conversation, Prabhas claimed, "He suggested the names of a few Muslim countries for shooting. I don't recall those names now.. he said the locations are good and people in those countries are like us (Indians)."

On asking whether Saaho has been shot in those places, he said, "No." After the massive success of the first part of the Baahubali series, Prabhas with his other team members had met Narendra Modi who had congratulated the team for making such a visual treat in 2015.

It has to be noted that Prabhas' mentor and uncle, Krishnam Raju was a former BJP leader and served as a Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs in the Vajpayee Government from 1999 to 2004.

When asked whether he is interested to join politics, Prabhas indicated that it is not his cup of tea. "It doesn't suit my nature," he said.

Coming back to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir recently, urged Telugu film industry along with Kollywood and Bollywood to shoot films in Jammu and Kashmir to boost the tourism and economy in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' Saaho is all set to release in a huge number of screens across the globe in four languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam – on August 30. Sujeeth-directorial has Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.