The sizzling beauty Parineeti Chopra and handsome hunk Ranveer Singh share a genuine chaddi-buddy relationship with each other. Since Parineeti had made her debut in Bollywood along with Ranveer Singh with a multi-starrer 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bhal' they are very close friends.

Both are often found pulling each other's legs, pranking each other, revealing one another's secrets with media, all in all, both Ranveer and Parineeti seems to enjoy each other's company a lot.

Talking about impromptu speeches, the 31-year-old actress had revealed her secret desire including Ranveer Singh in it.

Parineeti Chopra's dream of jumping in a bathtub filled with Nutella

Actually, when Parineeti Chopra graced the sets of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha, the actress had so many secrets and desires to share.

All in all, we got to see a totally different side of Pari. She had revealed how obsessed she was with Nutella and pizzas and further went on to disclose one of her secret desire related to Nutella.

When Neha asked Miss Chopra about her insane love for Nutella, she revealed, "It is my dream and Ranveer Singh's dream to fill a bathtub with Nutella and jump in it."

Surprised with her revelation Neha questioned, "Both of you together?" After which Pari assured of having their clothes on, "Yes, we will be wearing clothes. Don't worry. Don't make it scandalous".

Later on, the host of the show promptly added, "We don't know whether they are going to come off or not but Deepika Padukone are you listening, is the question?"

To which Parineeti jocularly said, "I am going to have to message Ranveer Singh after this interview and warn him about what's to come."

I was obsessed with Saif Ali Khan: Parineeti Chopra

Further, revealing about whom she has a crush on, in Bollywood, 'Jabariya Jodi' actress said that she has a huge crush on Saif Ali Khan.

"I used to collect these Lays packets which had Saif on it. I was obsessed with him. Every time I meet Saif or Bebo, all I can talk about was how I am obsessed with Saif. I think Bebo is now bored with it. I have told her three/four times at parties that, "I love Saif," and she is like, "It's okay. I used to keep those packets in my steel locker." That's quite a revelation made by Parineeti Chopra.

She also talked about, how she finds Arjun Kapoor damn irritating as she was doing a movie with him at that time.

Talking about him at Neha's chat show, Pari said, "He is so irritating. He is so annoying, this man. I don't know why I am talking about him. I call him, 'Arrogant.' Like, when I call him, he calls me, I am like, 'Oh, arrogant.' So, I just call him that. He is not arrogant, but he has one of those dead expressions, dry humour kind of man. So, I am like, 'talk to me properly, call me ma'am.' But then he will give it back to me, we are the sweetest of friends."