Pamela Anderson has been a sex symbol ever since she entered Hollywood. She has been gracing walls of teenagers since the 90s. The model shot to fame with her role in the TV show Baywatch, in which she played a lifeguard. Pamela Anderson has been the epitome of sexuality for decades. And some would argue that she still is.

However, her popularity may have waned in the past couple of years. But there was a time when Pamela found herself in a bit of controversy.

Reportedly, Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer rocked the world when their private frolicking became one of the internet's first viral sex videos in 1997.

This was nearly a decade before Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape. In fact, Pamela Anderson's sex tape was leaked way before sex tapes were trendy in Hollywood.

Apparently, the couple shot the tape in 1995 and locked it up in their safe, but that safe was soon stolen by an electrician working on their home.

Porn was big money in the '90s — the tape made an estimated $77 million in the first year alone.

We have to say, that is a lot of money. No wonder, sex tapes became so popular in the years to come. Apparently, everyone had seen it except Anderson, who revealed in 2015 that she's still never watched the infamous video.

Pamela Anderson was born in 1967. It is known that Pamela Anderson made a name for herself by appearing in Playboy magazine. We have to say, Pamela Anderson could still pull off a red swimsuit. Perhaps in a Baywatch movie sequel. She had a cameo in the 2017 movie.