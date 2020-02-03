After surprising everyone with her marriage in Malibu, Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters have decided to separate in just 12 days.

We have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,' wrote Pamela in an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

'I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,' Anderson added. She expressed how 'very grateful' she would be to earn the support of the public, as Peters and herself consciously put a halt on their roles as husband and wife.

'Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,' concluded the Baywatch actor.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Peters for comment, but have yet to receive a response to their inquiry. On January 22, Pamela and Jon married, 30 years after the couple dated.

Just after the wedding, Peters had said to The Hollywood Reporter "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."

"She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated," he added.

Peters and Anderson dated in the 1980s after meeting at the Playboy Mansion when the blonde bombshell worked as a model.

The Playboy model shares sons Dylan and Brandon with her Motley Crue drummer ex. Jon has five children from previous marriages.

Pamela was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon - the latter of which shewed twice.

Jon has also been married four times before prior - his ex-wives include Lesley Ann Warren and Christine Forsyth-Peters. He was also in a relationship with Barbara Streisand for several years.