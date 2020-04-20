In her short Bollywood career, Nora Fatehi has amassed a huge fan following, courtesy of her incredibly sultry dance moves. With the help of chartbuster songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki and Garmi, Nora has tasted a lot of success in the past couple of years.

However, only a few people know that the sizzling actress once dated Neha Dhupia's hubby Angad Bedi and that they went from best friends to strangers, real quick.

Breakups are never easy, especially for Bollywood stars who still have to face their exes even after breaking up with them. One such ex-couples, Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi were once the talks of the town.

Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi's relationship

The duo first met at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and fell for each other instantly. Both were seen enjoying each other's company and even danced with each other at the wedding. Shockingly, it was in the same wedding under the same roof Angad was also seen cosying up with his now-wife Neha Dhupia.

After the link-up rumours of Nora and Angad were all over in media, both the actors denied such claims. Nora Fatehi even called Angad her 'Best friend' in one of her older interviews.

"I have a small lovely circle of friends, which includes Angad Bedi. I call him my best friend because he is caring, honest and great emotional support in my life. He has immense respect for me and acts as a motivator in my life. I value his existence in my life and I respect that. It's very difficult for me to make someone a part of my life but when I do, I value them to the core." Nora was quoted as saying with Desimartini.

However, while the media was busy trying to fetch something fishy from the duo, Angad, to everyone's surprise, tied knot with Neha Dhupia in a hush-hush ceremony on 10 May 2018. Everyone was left in a shocking state as nobody saw that coming.

When Nora felt cheated by Angad's marriage

When asked Nora was about her reaction to Angad Bedi's wedding, Nora said, "Who is Angad? I don't even know who Angad Bedi is," which was so weird on her part as she had addressed the actor as her best friend some time ago.

However, soon it was revealed that the reason behind Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's secret marriage was indeed Neha's pregnancy. The fact that Neha was got pregnant before her marriage, and that Angad cheated on Nora is quite evident.

Later on, Nora in a television show finally opened up about her relationship and break-up with Mr Bedi. The 28-year-old actress said, "All girls go through at least once in their life! For me, it was a little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it."

She continued, "I lost my drive for 2 months! However, I must say that experience really just transformed me. In between, I had lost hope for a bit in terms of perusing my career but when that breakup happened I got that fire again and I was like let's go!"