It looks like Nora Fatehi is still holding grudges against her ex-boyfriend Angad Bedi. The model-turned-actress, who is currently getting noticed for her the reprised version of Dilbar (originally featuring Sushmita Sen) from John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate, took a jibe at Angad Bedi when she was asked to comment on his marriage with Neha Dhupia.

When Nora was asked whether she congratulated Angad after he tied the knot with Neha in a hush-hush ceremony, she told Hindustan Times, "Who is Angad? I don't even know who Angad Bedi is."

Going by Nora's surprised reaction, it seems like her relationship with Angad ended on a bitter note.

It is being said that Nora and Angad's relationship fell apart because of the latter's closeness with Neha in the past. The two had never accepted their relationship in public but their love affair was pretty much open on social media. In fact, they were spotted attending many events together and have also walked the ramp together at a fashion show.

They had also attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazell Keech's wedding and were seen posing for photographs with the bride and the groom. They have now unfollowed each other on Instagram for obvious reasons.

Nora even denied meeting Angad at any point in her life and said that she doesn't care what is happening in his married life.

"I never dated him, so I don't know what you're talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I've never met him and I don't care what's happening in his married life," she said.

Now, we wonder what Angad has to say about Nora who is now just refusing to accept his existence.

Meanwhile, Nora is reportedly getting international offers after she showcased her belly dancing skills in Dilbar song. Earlier, she was featured in Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu's music video Naah wherein she stunned everyone with her dance moves and continues to steal everyone's heart with her belly dancing on Instagram. She rose to fame with Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 9.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, is currently basking in all the glory for his recently released film Soorma wherein he is seen playing the role of Bikramjeet Singh, the brother of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Directed by Shaad Ali, the movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and has been going strong at the box office due to the positive word of mouth.