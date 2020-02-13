Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her last release 'Panga' where she essayed the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother. After urging filmmakers to offer her roles in movies via a tweet, Neena made her Bollywood comeback with 'Badhai Ho' that also starred Ayushmaan Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajrao Rao in pivotal roles.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Neena shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice. "Once when I was travelling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said.

However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.

"I told her I had acted in Badhaai Ho but she didn't recognize me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on The Kapil Sharma Show, about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.

Neena confessed on having child outside wedlock

The last time Neena was in the when she opened up about having a child outside her wedlock. Neena, who single-handedly brought up Masaba Gupta, told a leading news portal: "I would not have a child outside marriage. A child needs both parents. I have always been honest with Masaba so it did not affect my relationship with her. But I know that she always suffered for not having her father with her."

Neena said that she and Masaba are like any other mother and daughter duo who advise each other most of the time. "But we are our own persons and decide what we want to do on our own. Also, we are always open to each other's thoughts," she added.

Neena will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.