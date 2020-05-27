Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has currently grabbed headlines because of his divorce rumours with wife Aaliya. The actor has always been a controversies' favourite child. Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya Siddiqui apparently sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin via Whatsapp and email. She chose the lockdown to be the perfect time to announce her separation with Nawazuddin.

After divorcing his first wife Nawaz married his ex-girlfriend Aaliya only to get divorced a decade later. But if we rewind two years behind, Nawaz was in news for spying on his wife Aaliya. According to India TV reports Nawazuddin Siddiqui hired a private detective to spy on his wife and took out her call records.

A police officer spoke to channel and revealed that they have found names of many Bollywood celebrities and businessmen names in the CDR case but they can't reveal the names until the entire probe is completed. Police are going to take Nawazuddin's statement in the case. This is not the first time Nawaz has attracted the controversy, during the time of his biography he revealed some information about his affairs with actresses for which he was slammed on social media.

At that time, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya Siddiqui came to his rescue calling him innocent and that he has been pulled into the controversy only because he is a celebrity. Talking to a media house she had said,

"Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai..... lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai.... wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada.... (Since a long time, a lot has been said about Nawaz in media, be it about our divorce or our seperation, but the reports that are doing rounds lately has shocked both of us. Hence, I had to break my silence and speak about it.)"

Calling him innocent and someone who has always backed truth, Aaliya concluded that the truth behind the CDR controversy would soon come out in open, "Rahi baat CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain. Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai. (As far as CDR controversy is concerned, the truth will be out soon. I just want to say that all these allegations on Nawaz are baseless. Because of being a celebrity, he is a soft target.)

No wonder, it was getting accumulated until Aaliya Siddiqui finally announced her split. Nawaz is currently in his hometown of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh - he reached last Saturday after receiving permission to travel in the lockdown and is now on the mandatory two-week home quarantine.