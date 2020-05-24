Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was slammed with a divorce notice by his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Nawazuddin Siddiqui received the notice when he was at his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Ever since the news of their divorce has come out, people started speculating about the reason behind the sudden split. His estranged wife, Aaliya, who has gone back to her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey, has also revealed that "I have sent him a legal notice, but he has not replied."

Now, Aaliya aka Anjana has made some shocking secrets about Nawazudding and shared her pain and state of mind in an interview with Spotboye. As per her statements last week, she revealed that her husband never hit her but she was physically and mentally tortured by Nawazuddin Siqqui's family and brother.

She disclosed that no one from the family has contacted her yet regarding the divorce. "They haven't made any call to me. I don't know what is going in their minds. But all I know is I want to come out of this relationship," said Aaliya.

'It's taking a toll on my mental health'

Aaliya also revealed that she was suffering through mental pain while being in a relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawazuddin is yet to comment on the same but when the interviewer asked what's going to happen if Manto's fame doesn't agree on the same, Aaliya said, "He has to because I can't live with him. I was quiet and kept everything to myself but now when I have realised that it's taking a toll on my mental health, how can I stay with him? Agar main hi theek nahi rahungi to baccho ko kaise theek se rakhungi."

"He is not a good person and he has been disrespecting me all these years. I kept quiet for so long because I had some hope. In spite of he putting me down all the time, I was silent as I didn't want my kids to suffer because of us. In fact, before sending him the legal notice, I had called and told him that 'I can't live my life with you because of the way you treat me, so I want a separation' to which he replied, "Jaao jo karna hai karo." He always had it in his mind that I will never leave him," added Aaliya while she disclosed that the fame of Gang of Wasseypur went up to his head and he started ignoring Aaliya and his kids.

'I had left him once in the initial years too'

Aaliya also opened about Nawazuddin's extramarital affairs and made a shocking revelation about the same. Aaliya has let Nawazudding in the initial days of their marriage and used to live alone with her 6-months old baby. Due to inter-caste marriage, Aaliya's family abandoned her and she had to bare everything alone. On being asked why did she go back to Nawazuddin, she said,

"He didn't even come to meet his new born for 8 long months. But then when we again got in touch in between and at that time I thought let's go back to him. He had started getting work and I was left with no money then, and also had a small kid to take care of. I thought let's give it another try, may be he will change. But nothing changed- in fact his misbehaviour increased even more."

'His female friends entered the house as soon as I stepped out'

"I kept hearing about his affairs, I used to leave the house and his female friends used to come in. I have tolerated him to the level which one can't even think of. And those who are asking, why am I leaving him now, so let me tell them that I had left him before too. If I am leaving him when his career is at the peak and we have two kids together, one can understand that how disturbed I would be to take such a drastic step," said Nawazuddin's estranged wife.

Aaliya also claimed that Nawazuddin has never been a responsible father or a husband. They have not been living together and haven't met each other for the last three months. She said, "He has never been a responsible husband or a father. I have delivered both my kids alone. He used to call them once in 3-4 months. And that too, he called them from his office number and always said he is on an outdoor shoot. I also didn't tell them his reality and I am not going to tell also because they are too young to know all this. Maybe after our separation, I will have to tell them but that's not what I am thinking as of now."

Aaliya aka Anjana also said that she gave up her career after marriage and the divorce is going to affect her professional world as well. "Till now people used to approach me thinking she is Nawaz's wife but now they will also have in mind that "ab Nawaz ki biwi nahi hai." But still, I won't change my stand. As I know, if I am talented enough to choose the right script and produce a sensible film, I will surely get successful in the industry," said Anjana.