The news of Aaliya Siddiqui filing for a divorce with husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui had come as a shock to the industry. She had earlier refused to indulge any details into her divorce. Soon a picture of Aaliya with Nawaz's manager Piyush Pandey had surfaced on the internet and it was being said that Aaliya's affair with Piyush was the major reason behind her separation.

However, Aaliya rubbished the rumours of dating Piyush Pandey and said that they are just good friends who have known each other for several years. And now Piyush has come out in the open to address the reports of his affair with Nawaz's wife.

"I and Aaliya have never met each other in private. Whenever we met, it was always work-related meeting. Even if I had to go to her house for some professional discussion, there were other people present with us," Piyush Pandey told ABP News in an interview.

Viral picture sparked dating rumours

Clearing the air about his viral picture with Aaliya that sparked dating rumours, Piyush said that the image was cropped and shared online to make baseless claims against them. He revealed that his girlfriend was also there in the picture along with him and Aaliya.

"There is one more person being photographed in the viral picture. She is my girlfriend and a very close friend of Aaliya. The photograph is from a party hosted by Aaliya. She has invited us, along with 15-20 more guests," he said.

He further clarified, "I, along with a select few, was invited to watch a film 'Holi Kaau' - movie produced by Nawaz and Alia's production company YS Entertainment film. Being a creative and media professional, I also gave my input. The party and the screening of the film, these were the occasions when I met Aaliya for the last two times and both these meetings happened about 5-6 months back. I was approached for selling and distributing the rights of the film 'Holi Kau' and so, I extended my help to them."

Piyush further revealed that he was pretty much aware of the issues that were taking place between Aaliya and Nawazuddin. However, little did he know that their problems would become so big that would lead to a divorce which came as a shock to him.

Who is Piyush Pandey?