Raj Kapoor and Nargis' love story is something everyone is aware of. From being in love to doing movies together and their painful separation, when Nargis went onto marry Sunil Dutt leaving Raj Kapoor forever. On Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary today, we shall tell you something special about Nargis and Raj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor popularly known as the showman of Indian Cinema was Born on 14th December 1924 Raj in Peshawar, Pakistan. Raj Kapoor was a successful producer, brilliant actor, and talented director. Fans still watch and remember movies made by him.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis were madly in love with each other and the world was aware of their love story. Raj Kapoor was already a married man which is why their relationship could never reach the step of getting married.

Nargis and Raj Kapoor deeply in love?

Nargis and Raj Kapoor were deeply in love before marrying Sunil Dutt. Raj Kapoor promised Nargis several times that he would get married to her. But after being in a relationship for nine years Nargis began feeling that Raj would never fulfill his commitment. Raj was unable to neither go against the will of his father Prithviraj Kapoor nor break his marriage with wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Nargis was left with no choice but to end her relationship with Raj Kapoor.

Writer Madhu Jain in her book wrote, 'When Raj came to know that Nargis had married Sunil Dutt, he cried bitterly in front of his friends and colleagues. The irony of Raj Kapoor's life was that his first meeting with Nargis was only four months after his marriage. They were also from different religious backgrounds.

Nargissold her gold bangle

The first family of Indian Cinema- Nargis started putting everything even her money in Raj Kapoor's films. When RK's Studio was short of money, Nargis sold her kada (gold bangle). It is also said that on hearing the news of Nargis's wedding, Raj Kapoor would burn himself with cigarette butts to see if he was dreaming. Since then, Raj Kapoor started drinking heavily, Nargis' biographer T.J.S. George writes.

Till the end of death, Raj Kapoor always felt that Nargis cheated him. In an interview in 1986, Raj Kapoor had said that Nargis had cheated on me for singing 'Mother India.' When Nargis passed away due to cancer, in her funeral Raj Kapoor was seen in the crowd walking with common people.