Which Bollywood actor had dared to speak about Kareena Kapoor's butt when people used to hesitatingly speak about kiss or bold scenes in films? He was once a hear-throb of youths, especially girls, and expected to become a big name in Hindi film industry.

If you are still wondering, then let me reveal it. Well, it is none other than Fardeen Khan. They were working together in Khushi and the actor, during an interaction with media, let out his feelings about her bum.

His comments had raised eyebrows and put her in an embarssing situation. It was one of the boldest comments made by a popular actors then and that too about an actress from the Kapoor family.

Luckily, Fardeen Khan had escaped from the situation without creating any controversy. Nonetheless, Bebo did not make hue and cry out of the statement as thereafter they had worked together in Fida.

Interestingly, his comments on her derriere made to sat up and took notice of it and there were lots of compliments started coming her way over her bum. Almost a decade later, Imran Khan had passed a comment about Kareena Kapoor's buttocks.

Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor had butt-slapping buddies in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. During the promotional activity of the movie, they were asked to rate each other's bum. While Kareena gave 8 out of 10 for the actor's buttock, Imran underrated her by giving only 4/10.

Kareena Kapoor Prepped up for Good Newwz Release

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is fully busy with the promotional activities of her upcoming movie Good Newzz, which will hit the screens on 27 December. She has paired up with Akshay Kumar in the comedy film, which also has Dilijit Dosanjh in the key roles.

Apart from this movie, Kareena Kapoor has Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.