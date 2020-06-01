Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood has made his presence felt in all industries that include Kollywood, Sandalwood, Tollywood, and Bollywood. In 2011, the makers of Saat Khoon Maaf had approached Mohanlal to play a crucial role alongside Priyanka Chopra. Unfortunately, Mohanlal was replaced by Annu Kapoor in this film, and fans never got a chance to see Priyanka and the Pulimurugan star sharing screen space.

Why Mohanlal opted out of Saat Khoon Maaf?

As Mohanlal was replaced by Annu Kapoor in Saat Khoon Maaf, several online portals, in 2011, reported that the actor himself had opted out of the project due to his busy schedule in Mollywood. Initially, Mohanlal did not comment on this matter, but later, the superstar revealed that he had no idea about what made the makers of Saat Khoon Maaf replace him in the film.

Mohanlal had also alleged that the makers of the film did not even give a proper explanation on why he was replaced.

Mohanlal made his Bollywood debut through the movie Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film which also starred Ajay Devgan and Vivek Oberoi became a huge hit at the box-office, and critics lauded the Mollywood star for his impeccable acting skills. Later, Mohanlal appeared in some other Mollywood movies that include Aag and Tezz.

Mohanlal awaiting release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. The film is being made with a mammoth budget and is considered the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam.

Apart from Mohanlal, this epic historical drama also stars Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu Ganesan, Action King Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Pranav Mohanlal in other prominent roles. The film is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas. An official announcement regarding the release date of this movie will be unveiled soon.