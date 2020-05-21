Mohanlal, the most expensive star in Mollywood is celebrating his 60th birthday today. In a career that has been spanning over 43 years, Mohanlal has enacted characters of all genres, and he is now widely regarded as one of the finest performers in India.

As birthday wishes pour in, International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five underrated Mohanlal movies.

Mukham (IMDB Rating: 7/10)

When it comes to police officer roles, Mollywood audiences usually prefer Suresh Gopi as the top pick due to his impeccable screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery. However, with the 1990 movie 'Mukham', Mohanlal proved that he can also portray the character of a police officer perfectly on screen.

Unlike Suresh Gopi movies that are usually loud, Mukham stands out as it is a silent investigative thriller. This movie also a major turning point in the career of Mohanlal who was being type-cast by boy-next-door roles during those times.

Adwaitham (IMDB Rating: 7.1/10)

Priyadarshan's political thriller Adwaitham, released in 1991 was a real gem of a film, and it portrayed Mohanlal in two different get-ups. Even though one of the best works from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo, this film was never been mentioned anywhere as their top-rated craft.

Adwaitham also stars Jayaram in another prominent role, and this movie portrays the dark past of Swami Amritananda.

Pingami (IMDB Rating: 7.3/10)

Pingami, directed by Sathyan Anthikad is one of the finest crime thrillers ever made in Mollywood. The film was actually a surprise package by Sathyan Anthikad, as the director was known for making comedy-oriented family dramas.

In this movie, Mohanlal played the role of Captain Vijay who take revenge on the people who shattered the lives of his parents.

Olympian Anthony Adam (IMDB Rating: 6.5/10)

Olympian Anthony Adam is another perfect crime thriller in Mollywood. Set in the backdrop of an International school, Mohanlal played the role of Antony, a police officer, disguises himself as a teacher to carry out a criminal investigation.

Even though this film directed by Bhadran is a classic, it only emerged as an average grosser upon its release in 1999.

Devadoothan (IMDB Rating: 7.5/10)

Sibi Malayil's Devadoothan is a mystical romantic thriller, and it is one of the most underrated movies ever released in Mollywood. The film portrayed the love story of a spirit and a lady. Mohanlal played the role of Vishal Krishnamoorthy, a renowned music composer and singer in this film.

Upon its release, the film garnered critical acclaim, but it bombed at the box-office.