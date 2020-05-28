Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood is known for sharing scintillating chemistry in romantic scenes with heroines. Some of the noted heroines with whom Mohanlal shared screenspace includes Shobhana, Meena, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi, and Nayanthara.

Did Mohanlal fell in love with his heroines?

In a television program aired in Kairali TV, actor Mukesh asked Mohanlal about the chemistry with his lead heroines, whom he had romanced onscreen.

"In many movies, I have romanced several heroines. After seeing these scenes, many people have asked me whether it is a nice experience romancing these beauties. However, these people did not know the fact that we are acting these romantic scenes in front of hundreds of thousands of people. But when I see Mohanlal romancing, I feel surprised. I can see a sincere approach when Mohanlal romances heroines. Did you ever fell in love with any of these heroines," asked Mukesh to Mohanlal during the program.

Mohanlal, in his usual style, replied to this query and made it clear that he has fallen in love with several heroines while shooting romantic scenes.

"Love is a very beautiful emotion. To be frank, we are loving everyone at every time. But we are giving this love to only a selected number of people. When we shoot romantic song sequences, we usually feel some kind of love towards the heroine, and that is an obvious fact," said Mohanlal.

Did Mohanlal's love last forever?

Mohanlal also added that this love towards his lead heroines is not forever, and this intimacy usually ends when the shooting of the song sequence gets completed.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his mega-budget movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. The film was originally slated to hit the theaters on March 26, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, makers of the film have indefinitely postponed the release.