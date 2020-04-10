Sridevi's personal life has been no less than a rollercoater ride of emotions that surely took a toll on her relationships. After her untimely demise on February 24, 2018, even filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had revealed that Sridevi had a very disturbing personal life and the fact that it was never hidden from anyone in the industry.

The legendary actress had made a mark with her unmatched acting skills when the entire industry was dominated by male actors. During this course, many men fell in love with Sridevi and even she got attracted to many men who had controversial past. And one such relationship which shook her soul was the time when she had fallen in love with Mithun Chakraborty.

What exactly happened?

It was being said that Sridevi and Mithun had almost tied the knot in 1985 even when the latter was already married to Yogeeta Bali.

When Yogeeta found out what's cooking between her husband Mithun and Sridevi, she allegedly commited suicide. Mithun was pretty shaken after Yogeeta took such a drastic step to end her life.

By this time, Sridevi figured that Mithun won't leave his wife and marry her. She eventually decided to part ways with him in 1988. It was also being said that Sridevi loved so much that she had even tied rakhi to Boney Kapoor's wrist to prove her love for Mithun and clear the air that there was nothing between her and Boney Kapoor.

No matter how starry life these celebrities lead, there's always a dark chapter in their lives which they can't stop from crossing over their glamourous shades.