Everybody has a past. Just like everybody else, film stars have stories from their early days too. Some that they are proud of, and others not so much. This doesn't take away from their talent and who they've become today.

Mithun Chakraborty has remained one of the iconic actors and entertainers Bollywood has ever seen. His films have got crowds dancing across the country. Before films though the actor had a connection, to the Naxals in Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty's connection to Naxals

It was a while before Mithun Chakraborty became the actor he is known as today. His original name was Gourang Chakraborty. The Bengali actor was born in East Pakistan and earned his degree in Chemistry from Scottish Church College in Kolkata before he went to the Film and Television Institute in Pune.

Before the actor made it to the film industry, he was involved in the Naxal movement. At the time as a Naxalite, he also developed a friendship with Ravi Ranjan, known as 'Bhaa' or 'Ultimate Saviour' a popular Naxal figure known for his oration. But, there was an incident that changed Mithun's opinion of the movement.

The reason why Mithun Chakraborty broke his Naxal connection

After acting in numerous films, winning hearts and accolades, the actor was also linked to politics in Bengal after mediating between Pranab Mukherjee and Mamata Bannerjee. Giving up the Naxal movement posed a great risk to Mithun Chakraborty's life. However, a terrible incident had led to this difficult turning point.

Due to an accident as part of the Naxal movement, Mithun Chakraborty lost his brother who was electrocuted. This made him give up being a Naxalite and move back to be with his family. That's when he decided to try for the film industry.

The struggle had only then begun when Mithun was sleeping on footpaths as he tried to make a name for himself in the dog-eat-dog industry that is Bollywood. Now, there is nothing anybody can say to him, he's seen the best and worst after all. Behind every entertainer and artist is a struggle and a lot of pain.