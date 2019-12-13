Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress who sizzled the screen with her enigmatic charm, suddenly disappeared from the glitz and glamour. But why did Meenakshi quit films? Where is Meenakshi now? We have all the answers.

Meenakshi won the Miss India title at the age of 17 and just after 3 years, signed her first film 'Painter Babu'. She became a star overnight with Subhash Ghai's 'Hero' opposite Jackie Shroff. She began receiving several film offers after the movie. With Damini, Ghayal, Ghatak and many blockbuster movies in her kitty, it was like never looking back for the actress.

Meenakshi gained immense success at the box office. But the fame she gained came along with its fair share of linkups with her co-stars. She was linked up with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Director Subhash Ghai and singer Kumar Sanu.

What happened with Kumar Sanu?

But her linkup with Kumar Sanu is said to be the reason for her exit from Bollywood. If reports are to be believed, singer Kumar Sanu, who was already married, was so madly in love with Meenakshi when he saw her for the first time that he was ready to divorce his wife and marry Meenakshi. They met each other at a premiere show. Meenakshi was not ready for this relationship and so she disagreed but Kumar Sanu later blamed Meenakshi for all that happened.

In 1995 Meenakshi Seshadri married investment banker Harish Mysore. After getting married, Meenakshi was never to be seen on the big screen. She bid adieu to the industry 23 years ago but is still in some way or the other connected to Bollywood. She runs a dance school 'Cherish' in Texas. Meenakshi is 56 now and is settled in Texas with her husband and two kids.