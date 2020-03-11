Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood is now popularly known as the face of Indian cinema; all credits go to his impeccable acting and scintillating screen presence while portraying emotional scenes. However, many people have several times complained that Mammootty is not a good dancer and this factor often pushes him back while comparison arises between Mohanlal.

When Mammootty set the stage on fire with his dance moves

In 1996, Mammootty surprised everyone by dancing in a stage show organized by East Coast. During the show, legendary actress Sukumari was singing the popular Tamil song 'Ennadi Rakkamma'. Suddenly Mammootty entered the scene and started dancing.

Mammootty is known as one of the most serious personalities in Mollywood, and this surprising move by the actor literally set the stage on fire. As audiences started applauding the megastar, he became happier and even portrayed some folk steps on the screen.

Even though the dance steps portrayed by Mammootty do not look professional, and it was his sheer commitment and expressions while portraying the moves that captured the hearts of the viewers.

Mammootty's best dance moves

Even though Mammootty has been receiving criticism for his uneasy dance moves, in 2010, he surprised everyone with his mindblowing dance performance in the movie 'Pokkiri Raja'. The movie was directed by Vyshakh, and it also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

In the movie, Mammootty's dance in the song 'Chenthengin Ponnilaneer' received positive acclaim from everyone, and it is still considered the best performance by the actor in a song.

Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'One' which is being directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. In the film, Mammootty is portraying the role of the Kerala chief minister, and credible sources to the movie claim that this character will share similarities with reigning Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The film is expected to hit the screens in April 2020.