Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood, is known for his impeccable screen presence and extraordinary acting skills. Even at the age of 69, the actor continues his dream run at the box-office, and by portraying multifarious roles, he loudly proclaims that he is the only hero in Mollywood who can match the star power of Mohanlal.

Is Mammootty's age in reverse gear?

One unique factor which makes Mammootty superior to other stars in Mollywood is his scintillating looks. A few months back, a team of vloggers showed the photograph of Mammootty to foreigners and asked them to guess his age. Interestingly, most of the people who took part in the survey predicted that Mammootty looks like a man in this thirties.

Surprisingly, one couple even went a step ahead and guessed that Mammootty's age is just 25. The video uploaded by the YouTube channel has already gone viral, and fans of the Superstar argue that Mammootty is undoubtedly a man with some kind of a heavenly blessing, when it comes to controlling the age.

It should be also noted that most of the Mammootty movies that were recently released literally banked on the actor's charismatic looks. Even with pathetic screenplays, movies like 'Shylock' hit the bull's eye at the Mollywood box-office, and all credit goes to the energy and looks of the megastar.

Mammootty as chief minister in his next

Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his next movie 'One' that will feature him playing the role of the Kerala chief minister. As per inside sources, the character which Mammootty portrays on the screen will have striking similarities with Pinarayi Vijayan, the reigning Kerala CM.

'One' is directed by Santhosh Vishwanath, and the script of this movie is written by Bobby Sanjay. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Murali Gopy and Shankar Ramakrishnan in other prominent roles.

The film is expected to hit the screens in April 2020.