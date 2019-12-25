For Mollywood, 2019, so far has been a very remarkable year, as the industry attained a Pan-Indian outlook through a handful of movies. As Mollywood is all set to welcome a new year, International Business Times, India, presents you five Mollywood movies released in 2019 which every film buff should watch.

Lucifer

Lucifer, the action thriller that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the must-watch films from Mollywood in 2019. The film which starred Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role was a huge box-office hit, and it apparently collected more than Rs 200 crores at the box-office.

The film which is a take on modern-day Kerala politics showcased the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a Kerala politician who has a hidden face, that of an underworld don. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Kalabhavan Shajon in other prominent roles.

A sequel to 'Lucifer', titled 'Empuraan' is currently in its pre-production stage. 'Lucifer' can be now watched online on Amazon Prime.

Virus

Aashiq Abu's survival thriller 'Virus' is set in the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The film, upon its release, garnered critical acclaim, and audiences lauded Aashiq Abu for his uncompromising cinematic language and the raw way of storytelling.

'Virus' is a movie loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes Kunchakko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Indrajith Sukumaran and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. 'Virus' can be now watched online on Amazon Prime.

Kumabalangi Nights

'Kumbalangi Nights' is one of the most appreciated films released in Mollywood in 2019. Directed by Madhu C Narayanan, the film narrated the story of Saji, Bonny, Bobby, and Franky who are siblings but often fail to get along. However, some unexpected happenings change their life upside down, they get compelled to keep their animosity aside.

'Kumbalangi Nights' starred Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shaahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Anna Ben in the lead roles. 'Kumbalangi Nights' can be watched online on Amazon Prime.

Moothon

Geethu Mohandas' 'Moothon' is a real gem of a film, and it featured Nivin Pauly in a very before seen avatar. The film tried to break many taboos including homosexuality, and upon its release, it emerged as a big critical success. 'Moothon' narrates the story of a 14-year-old child from Lakshadweep who reaches Mumbai in search of his elder brother.

Unda

Khalid Rahman's 'Unda' that starred Mammootty in the lead role showcases the story of a team of freshly-trained policemen who reaches a Maoist-prone area in North India for election duty. However, things take an unexpected turn when their ammunition stock runs out, and they should defend themselves.

The film has a strong political language, and it sheds light on the real facts behind the Maoist attacks that happen in North Indian states. Unda can be watched online on Amazon Prime.