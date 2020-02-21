Superstar Mahesh Babu became very emotional on the birth anniversary of Vijaya Nirmala. He said that he forgot for a moment that she is dead, as he expected her response on Sarileru Neekevvaru after its release.

Krishna's second wife Vijaya Nirmala passed away while undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad in June 2019. Many celebs from the Telugu film industry paid rich tributes to the veteran actress on her first birth anniversary Thursday. Along with politician Talasani Srinivas Yadav, her stepson unveiled a life-sized statue of his stepmother at the special event.

Mahesh Babu, who was accompanied by his Namrata Shirodkar at the event, became very emotional, as he recalled the fond memories with Vijaya Nirmala. The superstar said, "Vijaya Nirmala garu was a great person. Whenever my movies hit screens, my father calls me after watching the first-day first show."

Mahesh Babu added, "After dad, Vijaya Nirmala garu used to talk to me and congratulate me. When my father called me during Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, after talking to him, I was hoping to hear from Vijaya Nirmala garu, but I realized a few moments later that she is no more. I hope she is happy wherever she is."

Movie collects over Rs 200 crore gross

Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna was released in cinema halls on January 11 as Sankranthi treat. Despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Darbar and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the movie has collected over Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. It has become the highest-grossing movie in the career of the superstar.

Vijaya Nirmala, who made her debut as a child artist in the Tamil film Macha Rekai in 1950, acted in around 200 films and directed 44 films. Addressing the gathering at her birth anniversary, Krishna said, "Vijaya Nirmala has always been very kind and our entire family misses her today. I am very lucky to have shared my life with such a graceful woman."