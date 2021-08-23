Kunchacko Boban is widely considered the evergreen star in Mollywood, and even in his 40s, the actor looks as fit as a nut. The actor made his debut in 1997 with the movie Aniyathipravu directed by Faasil. The film was a huge hit at the box office, and it opened the Mollywood red carpet for the young star who was just 21 then.

Kunchako Boban rejected a movie for MBA examinations

After the success of Aniyathipravu, Kunchacko Boban became the heartthrob of Mollywood audiences, and several noted producers were eagerly waiting to get his dates. It was at this time that noted Mollywood producer Mummy Century approached the star to get his dates for his new movie 'Five Star Hospital' directed by Thaha.

Even though Kunchacko Boban decided to give dates for the film, he asked the producer to wait for four months, as he was about to complete his MBA examinations. As Thaha and Mummy Century did not want to waste four months, they roped in actress Sheela's son George Vishnu to play the lead role in the film.

The film was released with huge pre-release hype, as it marked the debut of Sheela's son in Mollywood. However, the film failed to impress audiences and emerged as a flop at the box office.

Kunchacko Boban: Upcoming movies

Kunchacko Boban is now one of the most demanded heroes in Mollywood, and he has a lineup of promising projects for the future. Some of his upcoming movies are Pada, Bheemante Vazhi, Ottu, and Aaram Pathiraa. It should be noted that Aaram Pathiraa is a sequel to the blockbuster Anjaam Pathiraa that featured Kunchako Boban in the role of Dr Anwar Hussain, a consultant criminologist.

Recently, a teaser of Pada was also released, and it was opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.