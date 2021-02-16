It was around 25 years back that Aravind Swamy previously appeared in a Malayalam film named Devaragam, alongside Sridevi. And now, the actor is returning to Mollywood with a new film that will be directed by P Fellini who made his debut with the movie Theevandi. According to reports, Kunchacko Boban is playing the lead role in this film titled 'Ottu', while Aravind Swami is seen playing another crucial role.

Audiences awaiting Kunchacko Boban-Aravind Swamy combo

Both Kunchacko Boban and Aravind Swamy are widely considered two handsome stars in the South Indian film industry, and both of them enjoy a huge fan following in their respective industries. As the duo is now teaming up with a new movie, audiences expect something big, and several netizens claim that Mollywood will witness a film like 'Thani Oruvan' that set the Kollywood box-office on fire.

Ottu is expected to be a high-voltage thriller, and the filming will be carried out in Mumbai, Goa, and Mangaluru. This film is being produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya in the banner of August Films. The shooting of Ottu is expected to commence on February 27. More details regarding the cast and crew of the film will be unveiled in the coming days.

Aravind Swamy fans awaiting the release of Thalaivi

Aravind Swamy fans are now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Thalaivi'. The film is loosely based on the life of legendary Tamil politician J Jayalalitha. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Jayalalitha in this film, while Aravind Swamy will be seen playing the role of MG Ramachandran (MGR).

AL Vijay has directed Thalaivi. Apart from Aravind Swamy and Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi also stars Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Vidya Pradeep, and Nassar in other prominent roles. The film will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.