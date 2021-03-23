It is not every day we hear feel-good stories that restore our faith in humanity. We might often listen about incidents involving terrorist attacks in J&K, but this story is of a Kashmiri auto driver who went beyond his duty to help out a person in distress. An Indian TV journalist shared her experience of how she almost lost her iPhone if not for her auto driver in Kashmir.

We often don't realise how important our phones are to us, especially at an age when everything is just a few finger taps away. For working individuals, especially journalists, their phones are inseparable. So one can imagine the fright upon realising that the prized possession is lost. As long as people like Javed, an auto driver in Srinagar, are out there, we can be rest assured of retrieving the lost item.

Neeta Sharma took to Twitter to thank Javed, her auto driver in Srinagar, after he travelled miles to return her iPhone. "In Srinagar I left my iPhone in his auto by the time I realised he had dropped me and gone thn I called my number from another cell phone and Javed Bhai frm Brein picked up and said that my phone is safe with him and he is on his way back to hand it over to me!" she tweeted.

In #Srinagar I left my IPhone in his auto by the time I realised he had dropped me and gone thn I called my number from another cell phone and Javed Bhai frm Brein picked up and said that my phone is safe with him and he is on his way back to hand it over to me ! #goodsamaritan pic.twitter.com/2G6HGwnGnS — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) March 22, 2021

Netizens applaud

