In an attempt to keep terrorism at bay, Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam police successfully prevented two youth from joining terrorist ranks and were handed over to their families after counselling, as per Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per reports, the two teenage boys left their houses and went missing on March 14th. As soon as this information was received, police teams swung into action and traced both the boys in Tral area of Awantipora.

The statement further read, "They were instigated by Pakistan based recruiting handlers through social media handles. Later, thorough counselling both the boys were handed over to their parents."

Families hailed the efforts of Kashmir Police:

"The families have hailed the efforts of police and thanked them for the timely action. The members of the society said that due to swift action by Budgam Police, the lives and future of the boys has been secured," the statement reads