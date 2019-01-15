Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in a number of movies, but there was one film in which she was asked to have a kissing scene with the actor. However, she reportedly refused to do so.

Ajay and Kareena had played the characters of a couple in Satyagraha. The film's director, Prakash Jha wanted to show a passionate moment in the film, for which he asked Kareena to have a lip-lock scene with Ajay, according to Cosmopolitan.

Although Kareena did not have any no-kissing policy, she apparently refused to shoot a kissing scene as she was already married to Saif Ali Khan, the report added.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's big movie Takht, which has a strong ensemble cast. Apart from Kareena, the film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor among others. It will be released in 2020.

On the other side, Ajay has been busy working on his next film Tanhaji. First look poster of the film was released recently, and it looked very impressive. While Tanhaji will be an action film, he will also be seen in comedy drama Total Dhamaal.