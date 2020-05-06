Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu's cat-fight was a trending topic of the Bollywood industry once upon a time. Both the actresses raised quite objectionable comments on each other and even slaps were involved in their infamous fight.

It all began when Kareena Kapoor was at the peak of her acting career and both Kareena and Bipasha featured in the movie 'Ajnabee', which marked the Bollywood debut for Miss Basu. While shooting for the film, the actresses had a tiff over their costumes for the movie.

Actually, the main reason behind the fight was because Bebo's designer helped out Bipasha with her costume, without taking the consent of Kareena.

This made her quite furious and the two actresses got into a verbal fight wherein Kareena called Bipasha a 'Kaali Billi' and even slapped her, as per reports from multiple news portals.

Later on, when the 39-year-old actress was asked to clarify her racist comments on Bipasha Basu, Kareena denied having uttered such words at all.

"She's given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that's a figment of her imagination," Kareena Kapoor was quoted as saying by Cosmopolitan.

Kareena Kapoor hinted Bipasha is 'Jealous' of her!

Furthermore, Kareena, in fact, said that it was Bipasha's insecurity and jealousy against Bebo that had heated up their ugly fight.

"My mother has always taught us sisters to be honest. But my sister has learnt to be tactful, which I haven't. Lolo (Karisma) keeps screaming at me for shooting my mouth off. But no two persons are the same. I'm very different from my sister. Even my mother has come to terms with our dissimilar temperaments. But I certainly don't look out for hostile situations," she added.

Bebo continued, "On the contrary, it's the others who get hostile. Maybe they feel jealous because success has come too easily to me, being a star-kid, a star-sister and all that. Still, I haven't had it easy. Success may have come easily to me but to remain it is tough. It's far more stressful for me than anyone can imagine!"

Their animosity continued to surface over a long time even after years of their cat-fight.

However, even though both the actresses have now been well settled Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan and both have a cute kid Taimur.

On the other hand, Bipasha married Karan Singh Grover who constantly keeps posting their lovy-dovy pictures together on social media. Even now the two actresses keep a long arm distance from each other.