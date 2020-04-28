Lockdown with Johar’s Close
Actress Bipasha Basu donned the chef's hat and tried making hubby Karan Singh Grover's favourite besan laddoos to mark their upcoming fourth wedding anniverary. The recipe came from dancing diva Malaika Arora and chef Chinu.

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu
Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu

Taking to her Instagram, Bipasha posted a video in which she is seen making the laddoos.

"4th anniversary coming up. Had to make his favourite laddoos," she captioned the video.

Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their wedding day
Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their wedding day

In another video, Karan is seen enjoying eating the mouth-watering laddoos while video calling with his friends -- Aarti Singh and Ayaz Khan.

"Best laddoos in the world," Karan says in the video.

Karan and Bipasha will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30. Bipasha met Karan during the shooting of the 2015 film "Alone". The couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.