Bipasha Basu is a bonafide fitness diva of Bollywood. She is one of those stars who started the trend of healthy lifestyle and workout with her fans. Over the years, she has been highly appreciated for her chiselled body and killer workout regimes.

Even being quarantined, she has been spending most of her time keeping herself fit and healthy. Even in her 40s, the diva is kicking butts when it comes to extensive workout. She loves doing her own functional plyometric training, along with Pilates, yoga, weight training and cardio at home.

'I love it. It's effortless for me'

She once revealed in an interview that, "I love it (workout). It's effortless for me. I can lift more than men can at the gym." Following the workout at home trend at her Mumbai residence, Bipasha is following a tight fitness routine. She keeps her Instagram fam motivated through her fitness videos and various challenges.

Once again, the bong beauty has inspired her fans by sharing a 'kill your butt' workout regime on Instagram. In the video shared by Bipasha, she can be seen doing an extensive workout at her home. Sharing the video she wrote, "There are times when you have to KICK YOUR BUTT...and then there are times when you KILL YOUR BUTT. Today I tried the latter #loveyourself #babysteps #myfitnessjourney #stayhomestaysafe #gettingstronger."

Check out the video:

Last week, baring it all on Instagram, Bipasha flaunted her midriff post-workout in a black bralette and tights, giving major fitness goals to her followers. Exercising is an important part of Bipasha's life and she makes sure that never miss out on it.

Not only Bipasha, her husband and Indian TV heartthrob Karan Singh Grover is also keeping himself toned amid the lockdown. He also follows a tough workout routine and keeps on flaunting his chiselled body on Instagram.

Bipasha has been away from the silver screen for a while now. Bipasha Basu's last movie was the horror flick 'Alone' opposite her husband, Karan Singh Grover.