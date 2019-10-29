Kareena Kapoor has always made headlines for her fights and arguments with co-stars. From Bipasha Basu, Ameesha Patel, Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone; Kareena never shied away from making her not-so-favourable opinions about these ladies public. One such person she didn't get along with was Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya.

As per reports, something went wrong between the trio during the shooting of Ajnabee. Talking about the fight, Kareena had told Filmfare in an interview, "I haven't had a chance to meet him after Ajanabee. There was no fight between us, it was just a misunderstanding. To me, Bobby will always be my sister's first co-star. He was also one of my first heroes after Abhishek. I was very excited about working with him in Ajnabee. I don't know why things went wrong between us. You know, my sister has gone through the same thing. So many people have tried to create a rift between Lolo and Govinda and with Salman Khan. But they haven't let the loose talk affect their friendship. I don't deny a problem with Bobby's wife. But I'm sure my problems with Bobby can be sorted out. There's no negativity from my end."

In the same interview, Bebo had also addressed the rumours of her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. Kareena had spoken up about the link-up rumors, saying, "I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First it was Hrithik. Tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I'm fine," Bebo told Filmfare. Further talking about how would she react when she falls in-love, Kareena had said, "I'll go ballistic. I won't be able to talk about anything else.

Further talking about why the news of affair irked her so much, she said, "The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!" While the current status between them is not known, we are sure both of them have moved on.