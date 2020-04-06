The friendship between the two producers of Bollywood, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna goes way back before they became star-studded icons of the Hindi film industry.

The two went to the same boarding school, where the film Taare Zameen Par had been shot. In one of the throwback videos, Twinkle Khanna shared a memorable incident from school, when Karan Johar had rolled down a cliff on a dare given by Twinkle Khanna.

During a promotional event which Twinkle Khanna had organised to promote her book, Karan Johar became one of the hosts of the show. The two shared an incident when Karan had rolled down the cliff. The authorities in the school, then later used him as the bad example whom the students should never follow, in the class assembly.

"We were in boarding school together, and he was constantly hungry for some reason, so he kept telling me to rob food for him, from the canteen and I got fed up. I said why don't you run away I can't rob any more food from you."

"We were at the edge of a hill, I told him to roll down the hill, quickly take a boat from there and run away. He rolled down the hill, they caught him, they made him climb back for two hours, and then they made him the example in the assembly. He was standing there as a fugitive," said Twinkle Khanna.

'I was made into some kind of guinea pig'

"And the principal said, will you do what this boy has said, and I was made into some kind of guinea pig, it was the most humiliating experience of my life, I was 12-years-old. By the way Aamir. in the same school, you shot Taare Zameen Par," said Karan Johar.

In a humorous manner, Karan Johar said that Twinkle Khanna had traumatised her, to which she countered and said that he wasn't traumatised, but he was in love with her, since back then she had a moustache, and he would often look at it and call it hot.