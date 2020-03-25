As we all know, Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan is infamous for creating new controversies in the industry. Bollywood celebrities come to speak their minds without any filter and even share some secrets or interesting incidents from their past life. One such incident was shared by Saif Ali Khan where he confessed that he got insecure form, Shahrukh Khan, on the sets of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Yes, you heard it right, even after coming from such a renowned family, despite having royal blood in his veins, Saif felt insecure from Shah Rukh even though the latter comes from a non-filmy background.

However, it is a fact that both Saif and Shah Rukh are legends in their own rights. If one is the face of Bollywood's romance, the other has redefined Bollywood's idea of romantic comedies. And something like being insecure, coming from such a great actor is a big comment.

Actually, Saif Ali Khan along with her daughter Sara Ali Khan was seen as a guest in one of the older episodes of 'Koffee With Karan season 6' wherein Saif told Karan Johar, who was also the producer of the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' that he made Pataudi Jr. insecure on the sets once. It was when Karan asked him to act like Shah Rukh leaving Saif doubting himself.

"You made me insecure once. We were doing Kal Ho Na Ho and you said I want you to act like Shah Rukh Khan and I said... Oh no... Am I not good enough as myself," he revealed.

However, Karan Johar clearing his side, went on to explain that the context in which he said those words was entirely different.

According to the Kjo, since arrived earlier on the sets for shooting on that day, and did all his shots very well, he expected the same for Saif, whose shots were scheduled later. Hence, Karan asked Saif during his shots to act like 'King Khan' as he did all his scenes like a pro.