Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are definitely two pods of the same pea. Helming from major B-town families, they are ruling the gossip world of the film industry. There is no such news that can pass without their knowledge. Although Bebo was not even on social medium before this month, still she had the ultimate access to all the juicy gossips of Bollywood. Karan has often said that he gets all his information from Kareena. They even have a WhatsApp group where they share gossips and information about who is dating whom, who is going to be the next star and all other juicy gossips

In an interview previously, Karan has disclosed that he thinks Kareena is the queen of gossips. He went on the records to say that he'd make Kareena his Minister of Gossip Affairs if made Prime Minister of Bollywood. He disclosed how their empire of gossip works. It would be like Kareena wakes up and calls her PR team for the day's gossip. Then, she calls Karanup to confirm them. If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir Kapoor and then he'll have it published in the papers in two days.

Gossips travel faster than light in Bebo Land!

Recently while promoting Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif, Karan revealed that he feels Kareena Kapoor Khan has installed CCTVs in people's houses through which she can see what's happening in the industry. Throwing spotlight on the same, Rohit Shetty shared a hilarious incident where he was amazed by Kareena's gossip skills.

Rohit said that once he held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for 'Chennai Express'. Nobody knew about it except Karan Johar. The next morning, when the filmmaker went to Kareena's house, she said, 'You met Shah Rukh?.

Bebo and KJo will be working together soon on the Dharma Productions mega-starter project, Takht. This film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.