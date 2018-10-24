Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol recently appeared on the chat show titled No Filter Neha, where the actress shared an interesting tidbit.

Kajol shared a story of how once she was so sleepy that she hung up Ajay's call thinking it to be a wrong number. The actress said that Ajay had called him to invite her for his sister's wedding, and when he asked over phone if it was Kajol, she replied saying "no, this is Sridevi. Wrong number" and hung up.

This happened before the duo started dating each other. Ajay and Kajol are now a happily married couple with two children. They tied the knot in 1999.

Kajol recently made a comeback on the big screen with the film Helicopter Eela, in which she played the role of a teenager's mother. Although the film received mixed response from the critics, Helicopter Eela failed to create much noise at the box office.

A few days ago, Ajay and Kajol were trending on social media after the former made a tweet, apparently leaking his wife's Whatsapp number. The tweet had soon gone viral, with many lecturing Ajay on why he should not share her personal number and should delete the tweet immediately.

However, Ajay had later clarified that the concerned number does not exist, and it was a prank he pulled on his fans and followers.