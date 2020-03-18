The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan chapter was over long back but it seems like Kangana Ranaut's sister and her manager Rangoli Chandel want to dig the grave again as recently she shared an old picture of her with Hrithik.

Actually Rangoli alone shouldn't be blamed as it all started when a Twitter user accused the Ranaut sisters of stalking and harassing men. In response to this, Rangoli wrote, "Why wl she stalk a man who is anyway crazy about her, But can't even leave his wife cos he is still living on his father's pocket money,KR has so many properties he nevr even bought his own house, Nepo product Pappu, what is there to stalk?? like I said don't milk the dead cow," in response to tweet that read, "It is a little bit rich coming from kangu rangu sisters ..do I have to remind u of your sisters alleged predatory past of stalking and harassing men .did she say sorry to Hrithik Roshan ..??"

Why wl she stalk a man who is anyway crazy about her, But can’t even leave his wife cos he is still living on his father’s pocket money,KR has so many properties he nevr even bought his own house, Nepo product Pappu, what is there to stalk?? like I said don’t milk the dead cow?? https://t.co/iW7Kja2WYk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

In her next tweet, Rangoli shared a throwback picture of her with Hrithik Roshan and revealed that he used to always impress her to stay in Kangana's good books. "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun," read her caption.

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun ??? pic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Well, we wonder what Hrithik would have to say on this. On the work front, Kangana has gone to her hometown Manali as the shooting of her upcoming film has taken a halt due to the ongoing Coronavirus.